Hyderabad’s First Fully Automated Multi-Level Parking Opens Soon | HMRL Nampally Project
HMRL is launching India’s first fully automated multi-level parking at Nampally, Hyderabad. Featuring advanced German technology, 250 car capacity, and easy automated parking. Stay tuned!

Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) is finishing a modern, fully automated multi-level parking facility in Nampally. This 15-floor complex will have space for 250 cars and 200 two-wheelers, along with cinemas and a city-viewing gallery. Using advanced German technology, it is India’s first automated parking system without pallets, making parking faster and easier.

The parking process is fully automated—from entry with a QR smart card, vehicle positioning on a rotating turntable, to automatic parking and retrieval. It is designed to be safe and convenient for elderly, women, and differently-abled users.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy says this project will improve parking, set new technology standards, and help reduce traffic problems in Hyderabad. The facility will open soon after government approvals.

