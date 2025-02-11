Live
Just In
Hyderabad's Lakes at Risk: Government Unveils High-Tech Measures to Prevent Illegal encroachments
To prevent illegal activities like encroachment and unauthorized construction, the Hyderabad government has announced a new plan to protect the city's water bodies.
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has made a decision to turn part of a water body and its surrounding area into land for houses. This is surprising because normally, building on water bodies and their buffer zones is not allowed.
This decision has caused concern among environmentalists because they worry it could harm the environment and the animals living near the water bodies. Some people believe that politics may have influenced the decision, and they are afraid it could lead to more flooding and further damage to the environment.
To protect the water bodies, the government plans to install security cameras around important lakes in Nizampet, Chandanagar, Moinabad, Gandipet, and Mailardevpally. This will help stop illegal activities like land grabbing or building. The government will also use geo-tagging to monitor what’s happening around the lakes. These steps will help keep the water bodies safe and protect the city’s water resources.