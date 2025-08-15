Hyderabad’s Pride Wins National Crown

Priyanka Tare from Hyderabad, Telangana, has won the prestigious SK Mrs. India Universe International 2025 and Mrs. Telangana 2025 titles at Season 27’s grand finale in Noida.

Originally from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, Priyanka’s journey spans corporate leadership, events, HR, CSR, and achievements as a state-level badminton player, singer, and dancer.

Appointed Brand Ambassador of Piyu Production and recipient of the TSE8 Women’s Achievement Award 2025, she is also a popular YouTube and Instagram influencer. Priyanka is admired for her elegance, strength, and commitment to empowering women and supporting underprivileged children, proving that true beauty lies in purpose-driven action and inspiring leadership.