Hyderabad's Purana Pul bridge closed for traffic after vibrations

Purana Pul bridge was closed for traffic since Sunday evening following vibrations. The vibrations were felt after a small portion of the pillar was damaged. The traffic heading towards the bridge is being diverted through Musalam Jung bridge.

The police were alerted about the damaged caused to the pillar and immediately barricaded the bridge diverting the traffic coming from Bahadurpura and Hussainialam towards city college road. The bridge parallel to the Purana Pul bridge connects Old City with Karwan, Dhoolpet, Jiyaguda, Mehdipatnam, Asifnagar and Tappachabutra.

Traffic closed on Puranapool bridge after crack appeared on the pillars because of floods in Musi River.#HyderabadFloods #HyderabadRains #Musiriver #puranapool pic.twitter.com/v92keh3Zhj — The Hans India (@TheHansIndiaWeb) October 19, 2020

Balapur lake breach causes panic



Due to the heavy rains, Gurram Cheruvu at Balapur breached on Sunday following which the officials cut water supply to half of Old City due to the soil erosion underneath phase-III pipeline of Krishna water drinking supply.

Rumours were also rife of Osmannagar tank breach leaving the residents in several colonies in panic. Near Osmannagar tank, around 200 houses were inundated for after the rains for the last 10 days.