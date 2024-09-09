HYDRA demolitions continue near lakes in Ameenpur, Dundigal

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) intensified its demolition campaign against illegal constructions at Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of the water bodies in different parts of the city on Sunday.

Stepping up its action to save lakes in and around the city, HYDRA razed down illegal structures in Ameenpur, Madhapur and Dundigal areas where officials identified violations related to the FTL and buffer zones in the lakes.

HYDRA demolished illegal constructions within the FTL limits of Pedda Cheruvu of Ameenpur in Sangareddy district. The illegal construction includes the alleged structures of YSRCP leader and ex-MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy. According to HYDRA, the leader claimed ownership of the land between two water bodies inside the lake’s FTL limits and had built compound walls. A criminal case has been booked against the former AP MLA.

Following complaints filed by locals and environmental activities, HYDRA razed down the structures, and the Commissioners also inspected the site.

HYDRA also demolished villas at Mallampet in Dundigal municipality of Medchal Malkajgiri district on the City outskirts due to the violations related to the FTL and buffer zones around the Mallampet Cheruvu lake.

The villas of Sri Lakshmi Srinivas Constructions were built in the FTL and Buffer Zone of Mallampet Cheruvu Lake. Seven villas were identified and were demolished. The builder is one Vijay Lakshmi called lady Don locally has many criminal cases booked against her and also connected to the local political leaders.

HYDRA officials in coordination with other departments and amid tight security by police launched the demolition early in the morning. According to officials, the villas were constructed in violation of rules by encroaching on the FTL and buffer zone of the lake. Ranganath said that the demolitions were conducted under tight security, with local police and municipal officials collaborating in the effort.