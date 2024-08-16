HYDRA Is Shaking Up Hyderabad

Hyderabad has seen the rise of a new government body that's making big waves, which is the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency, or HYDRA. Established by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, HYDRA has a clear mission, to reclaim government lands that have been illegally occupied, protect the city’s ponds, and act as a safeguard against human and urban disasters.

A Fast Start

Though it’s been less than a month since HYDRA was formed, the agency has already made a remarkable impact. Led by senior IPS officer AV Ranganath, HYDRA has reclaimed more than 100 acres of government land and cleared illegal structures from around 20 city ponds. These swift actions have caught the attention of the public, but they’ve also sparked some controversy.

Some local politicians and public representatives aren’t happy with how HYDRA is going about its work. A few MLAs have even suggested that the agency should be shut down, arguing that its actions are too aggressive. Despite this, HYDRA continues to push forward, with Commissioner Ranganath ensuring that illegal constructions are dealt with quickly and efficiently.

Facing Pushback

HYDRA’s crackdown isn’t just about small encroachments—it’s also targeting larger, more complex developments. For example, in Nizampet, HYDRA officials recently demolished three under-construction buildings at Errakunta. These buildings, developed by a company called ‘Maps Infra,’ had initially received permission from the authorities. However, there were concerns that the buildings were encroaching on protected lands. Despite protests led by local BJP leader Akula Satish, HYDRA went ahead with the demolitions, sending a strong message that illegal constructions won’t be tolerated.

HYDRA is also working to prevent future encroachments. In areas like Nandagiri Hills in Jubilee Hills, the agency removed unauthorised huts that had been set up in a park by local residents. After clearing the area, HYDRA built a barrier to keep the space secure. This action didn’t sit well with local MLA Danam Nagender, who, along with others, tried to dismantle the barrier. The situation escalated, leading HYDRA to file a police complaint, showing that the agency isn’t afraid to stand its ground.

In Shastripuram’s Banruknuddala pond area, HYDRA faced resistance from local MLA Mohammad Mubeen while trying to remove illegal structures. Despite the pushback, the agency continued its work, sparking discussions among local leaders about possibly petitioning the mayor to shut down HYDRA.

What’s Next for HYDRA?

The future of HYDRA depends largely on the support of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. With some politicians voicing their concerns, it’s unclear whether the CM will continue to back HYDRA’s strong-handed approach or make changes to how the agency operates. For now, HYDRA remains active, focusing on its goals of protecting public land, safeguarding natural resources, and managing urban risks.

What’s certain is that HYDRA has already made a huge impact in Hyderabad. The agency’s actions have not only reclaimed valuable land but also sent a clear message that the days of unchecked illegal construction are over. As HYDRA continues its work, residents of Hyderabad are watching closely to see how this new force in the city’s administration will shape the future. Some are hopeful for the positive changes it might bring, while others are wary of the disruptions it could cause. But one thing is clear—HYDRA is here to challenge the way things have been done and to protect the city from future threats.