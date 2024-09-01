HYDRA razes corporator’s property in city

Hyderabad: The HYDRA has continued with its demolition drive, in spite of continuous rains in the City. BJP Corporator’s sheds at Appa Cheruvu amongst the demolished structures in Rajendranagar area. The early morning demolition drive was taken by the HYDRA in coordination with Irrigation and Revenue officials on Saturday at the Appa Cheruvu lake in Gaganpahad. The drive flattened industrial sheds and other constructions which allegedly were constructed on the FTL of the lake.

A few of these structures belonged to T Srinivas Reddy, the Corporator of Mailardevpally. The Agency also undertook a drive in Mamidi Cheruvu in the area, in presence of heavy police security. One of the reasons cited for demolition drive taken up on priority in the Gaganpahad area by the HYDRA officials is flooding of the surrounding area during 2020 floods. These floods have caused considerable loss of life and property.

Appa Cheruvu and another overflowed tank also flooded Airport road of Shamshabad Airport causing blocking of the traffic movement. Commissioner of HYDRA A V Ranganath informed that the lake has shrunk from 34 acres to about 10-12 acres during the past few years.

While responding to the drive, Srinivas Reddy, the BJP Corporator questioned the legitimacy of the drive, as it was undertaken without prior notice. He acknowledged that some of the structures which were brought down belonged to him and claimed that for almost four decades the family was owning the land in question. He lamented that some of those demolished were actually running industries.

Later in the evening HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath conducted inspection of Ameenpur and Saki lake in the City suburbs of Patancheru and Ameepur. Within Ameenpur, the official also visited the lakes Shambikunta and Bandham Kommu which are considered to be part of the biodiversity ecosystem of the Ameenpur. The Commissioner ordered a detailed report from local authorities on these lakes.

Meanwhile, the authorities also began crackdown on senior officials HMDA, GHMC and Revenue for allegedly helping in lake encroachments. The cases have been registered against HMDA City Planner Raj Kumar, Nizampet Municipal Commissioner Rama Krishna Rao, Chandanagar Municipal Deputy Commissioner Sudanshu, HMDA Assistant Planning Officer Sudhir Kumar, Bachupally Mandal Revenue Officer Pul Singh and Medchal-Malkajgiri Land Record Assistant Director Srinivasulu by Cyberabad Police following a complaint by HYDRAA. They have been booked for allegedly abetting illegal encroachments around Erra Kunta Lake in Chandanagar and Pragathinagar.