HYDRA takes a heavy toll on LRS, dents govt coffers

Hyderabad: The HYDRA has severely impacted the LRS scheme in the State. Fearing rejections from the HYDRA, HMDA authorities have been reluctant to approve pending LRS applications, even though applicants are willing to pay the penal amount.

The LRS scheme was designed to regularize unauthorized plots and promote planned development in unapproved layouts, aiming to benefit around 20 lakh middle and lower-class families. Once regularized, these layouts would be eligible for infrastructure improvements from the government. Originally introduced in 2020 by the previous BRS government, the scheme has faced delays due to legal issues.

Out of 2,57,07,706 applications received statewide, only 60,213 layouts have been approved so far, generating Rs 96.60 crore. Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 1,06,921 applications were received, but only 116 were approved, collecting Rs 1.90 crore. Over 35,000 applications remain under process. In HMDA limits, 3.58 lakh applications were received, with just 787 layouts approved, collecting Rs 37.85 crore. In other municipalities and municipal corporations, 13,69,864 applications were received, with approvals granted for 58,907 applications, totaling Rs 56.71 crore.

The process has yet to begin in Gram Panchayats, where over 6 lakh applications have been received. Interestingly, many rejected applications were for layouts in survey numbers that were approved in the last regularization scheme in 2015-16. Applicants are questioning the inconsistency in approvals, citing cases where layouts were previously regularized but are now being rejected.

For example, an applicant who applied for a layout in survey No 457/1 in Sultanpur, Ameenpur mandal, was told their application was rejected because it falls under the "list of properties prohibited for registration" on the IGRS/Dharani Portal. The applicant, K. Dhanraj (name changed), noted that other plots in the same survey number were regularized in the past. “How were past applications approved in the same survey, yet mine was rejected? There should be uniformity in approvals and rejections,” he said.

Sources indicate that officials are fearful of the HYDRA's implications, particularly regarding approvals in FTL or buffer zones, which could lead to potential repercussions. There have been calls for action against officials who grant permissions for buildings and layouts, contributing to the slow progress of the LRS and raising concerns for landowners.