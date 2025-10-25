HYDRAA brings relief to plot owners

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday demolished an unauthorised boundary wall that had blocked access to plots owners for over 8 years. This operation was conducted at Bhavani Nagar Layout in Pratap Singaram, under Pocharam municipality of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

According to HYDRAA, the layout spread across 27 acres in survey Nos. 315, 316, and 317, was formed in 1978 with about 400 plots after approval from the then village panchayat. It later came under municipal jurisdiction.

Of the total 27 acres, nearly 6.14 acres belonged to Malipeddi Janardhan Reddy. His son, Malipeddi Madhusudhan Reddy, later obtained a passbook through Dharani portal after showing it as an agricultural land. He also received benefits under Rythu Bandhu scheme before constructing a compound wall around the land, blocking internal roads and access to 88 plots.

The Bhavani Nagar Welfare Association filed complaints with the revenue department and the district collector, pointing out that the wall was illegal and that agricultural classification within an approved layout was improper. Though the Rythu Bandhu benefits were cancelled, the wall remained. In 2017, Madhusudhan Reddy constructed a boundary wall around 6.18 acres of land and did not allow any plot owner inside, said a member of welfare association.

After repeated petitions, the association approached HYDRAA's Prajavani grievance cell. Following the complaint, HYDRAA Commissioner A V Ranganath ordered a field-level inquiry with the HMDA, along with revenue and municipal officials. The inquiry revealed that the wall had no official approval and had obstructed public access.

Following a joint meeting with both the parties, including Madhusudhan Reddy and welfare association, and after hearing arguments from both sides, justice was delivered to the plot owners. HYDRAA ordered the demolition of the wall and ensured entry to all 88 affected plots.

In another operation, in Raghavendra Colony, located in Kondapur village of Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district, 2,000 yards land, designated in the layout for a park and a community hall, was encroached with a fake plot number. The value of this park land is said to be approximately Rs30 crore.

Representatives of the Raghavendra Colony C Block Welfare and Cultural Association filed a complaint at HYDRAA’s public grievance cell. HYDRAA officials, under the instructions of AV Ranganath, conducted an on-site inspection along with relevant departments. Officials confirmed that the land was allocated for a park and a community hall. As per the orders of the Commissioner, the encroachments were removed on Friday. Immediately, a fencing was installed, and boards were set up.