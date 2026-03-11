HYDRAA clears park land in Chandanagar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) carried out a demolition drive to clear an alleged park land encroachment in Chandanagar.

According to HYDRAA, following the complaints from residents, the demolition was carried out on Tuesday under heavy security to protect government park land from illegal occupation. The colony residents reported that a designated park land had been encroached upon. The HYDRAA team moved quickly to remove illegal structures and protect the park area meant for public use.

Residents alleged that a park area was illegally occupied and construction activities were being carried out on the land. The encroachment threatened the public green space meant for the colony. Following inspection and verification with other departments, the officials launched the demolition drive to restore the land.

During the HYDRAA demolition in Chandanagar Bhavanipuram, officials issued a strong warning against illegal occupation of public property. The officials said government lands and park spaces will be protected strictly, warning that no encroachments will be tolerated regardless of who is involved.