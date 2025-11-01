HYDRAA reins in encroachers; saves govt land worth Rs 30 cr

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Development and Regularisation Authority (HYDRAA) has removed encroachment at government land in Pocharam Municipality of Medchal–Malkajgiri district. The official said the land is supposed to be worth over Rs 30 crore.

The encroachment was removed from a 4,000-square-yard plot that was originally designated as a park area in the Chowdaryguda Doctors Colony layout but had been under illegal occupation for several years.

According to HYDRAA, the layout was established in 1985 across 26.9 acres, comprising around 500 residential plots. Ironically, the encroachment was carried out by the very individuals, who had developed the layout decades ago.

The Doctors Colony Welfare Association filed a complaint at HYDRAA Prajavani. In complaint they stated how the designated park site had been gradually sold off using forged documents.

Following the complaint, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath directed a detailed field inspection involving officials from multiple departments.

The inquiry revealed that Amudala Ramesh, son of one of the original landowners, Amudala Narasimha, had allegedly fabricated documents and sold the park area in five plots of 800 square yards each to a man named Kulkarni.

The officials said Kulkarni subdivided the land into 20 smaller plots of 200 square yards each and sold them to various individuals, including Rajesh and Somani. Despite repeated complaints to the municipal authorities and even petitions to the High Court, the issue had remained unresolved for years. Finally, in September this year, the Colony Association once again approached HYDRAA seeking intervention. Acting on the findings of its probe, HYDRAA officials moved swiftly and on Friday, cleared all illegal constructions on the encroached park land.

The reclaimed area has now been secured with fencing and official HYDRAA signboards, restoring it as a public park for residents.