HYDRAA Tackles Nala Encroachments to Stop Floods in Hyderabad Monsoon

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has been made the main agency to handle floods in Hyderabad during the monsoon. Recently, they received 58 complaints, mostly about blocked drainage channels called nalas and illegal use of government land.

People from areas like Durga Province Colony and Ameenpur said their homes flood badly because of these blockages. Langer Houz Cheruvu, a water body, has reduced in size from 36 acres to 24 acres due to illegal occupation. Other places like Maktha Mahaboobpet Cheruvu and some government lands have also been taken over illegally, with the value of this land estimated at Rs. 300 crore. Residents from Pragathi Nagar Colony reported a park was also taken over illegally.

With the rainy season coming soon, HYDRAA’s job is to clean drains, use pumps to remove water, work with other departments, and check drainage regularly to stop floods. The agency says clearing these illegal blockages is very important to keep Hyderabad safe from flooding.







