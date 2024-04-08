I was first victim of phone-tapping: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad: Former minister and BJP MP candidate from Malkajgiri Eatala Rajender has made sensational comments on the phone tapping case that has created a sensation in the Telangana state. A meet-the-press event was held on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said. "I am the first victim of phone tapping in the state. Everyone's phone was tapped. The phones of mine, my family member, my driver and my cook’s phones have been tapped. I am in this situation today because of phone tapping," he said.

He claimed that former CM KCR did not even trust the 17 ministers in his cabinet. He said that KCR also allegedly heard their phones and conversations including the conversations between husbands and wives. He said some people's homes had collapsed due to the phone tapping issue and added that it was very painful in a democracy. He demanded a thorough probe into the phone tapping case.

He alleged that the inauguration ceremony was held with the defeated MLAs in the BRS party’s rule and added that the Revanth Reddy government was doing the same now. “BRS leader Patnam Narender Reddy defeated Revanth Reddy in Kodangal. Now Revanth has fielded his family members in Malkajgiri. After being dropped from the cabinet and expelled from the BRS with my necks, the BJP was the party that took me in” he said. He expressed confidence that the BJP would win more than 12 MP seats in Telangana in the upcoming elections.