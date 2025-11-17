  1. Home
News

iBomma Shuts Down After Ravi’s Arrest: Official Message Out

  • Created On:  17 Nov 2025 5:55 PM IST
iBomma Shuts Down After Ravi’s Arrest: Official Message Out
After the arrest of iBomma manager Immadi Ravi, the site displayed a shutdown message saying the service is permanently halted in India.

After the arrest of piracy kingpin Immadi Ravi, iBomma displayed a message to users saying:

“Service Unavailable. You may have recently heard about us, or been a loyal fan from the start. Either way, we’re sorry to say our service has been permanently halted in your country. We apologize for the disappointment.”

This message appeared soon after police detained Ravi, signalling that the platform’s operations have been stopped in India.




