iBomma Shuts Down After Ravi’s Arrest: Official Message Out

After the arrest of piracy kingpin Immadi Ravi, iBomma displayed a message to users saying:

“Service Unavailable. You may have recently heard about us, or been a loyal fan from the start. Either way, we’re sorry to say our service has been permanently halted in your country. We apologize for the disappointment.”

This message appeared soon after police detained Ravi, signalling that the platform’s operations have been stopped in India.











