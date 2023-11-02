Ibrahimpatnam aspirant’s supporters create ruckus at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Protesting against the party decision to nominate former Malakpet MLA Malreddy Rangareddy from Ibrahimpatnam, the supporters of top contender for the party ticket D Ram Reddy created ruckus inside Gandhi Bhavan. In the presence of Ram Reddy, his supporters also burned the flexes of PCC chief A Revanth Reddy directly blaming him for the decision.

They also resorted to sloganeering against Revanth Reddy alleging that despite clear indication of Ram Reddy as the strong contender, he pushed the nomination of Malreddy Rangareddy. The supporters demanded that the party high command review the decision and handover the ticket to Ram Reddy. “Circumventing all the criteria including Udaipur declaration, Malreddy Rangareddy was nominated. All the surveys indicated that I was on the top of the list, but he who lost all the three consecutive elections and betrayed the party (by joining BSP) was chosen. If the criteria of age is also taken into consideration I am 43 and he is aged 73,” exclaimed Ram Reddy.

By the time party 2nd list was announced it was said that Ram Reddy was the top choice of seniors, however Malreddy remained the choice of Revanth Reddy. In 2018 despite contesting from BSP, Malreddy lost to Machireddy Kishan Reddy from BRS, with just less than 400 votes. Even in 2014, when he contested on Congress party ticket it was a close contest and was able to get over 47,000 votes against Manchireddy who got over 56,000 votes, while contesting on a TDP ticket.