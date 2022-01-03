Ibrahimpatnam: College fest celebrated with pomp

Ibrahimpatnam: Guru Nanak Institutions on Sunday organised a annual two-day cultural fest 'BRUMOUS FIESTA - 21' in Ibrahimpatnam. The Winter fest was a colorful affair which showcased the manifold talents of Guru Nanak Institutions' students. Indoor and outdoor games were organised for boys and girls in Badminton, Table Tennis, Carroms, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Basketball and Throw ball. Solo singing, solo dance, group competitions, instrument playing, rangoli, quiz, essay writing, photography, elocution, painting, pencil sketch and mimicry were also held.



On the occasion, Dr HS Saini, MD of Guru Nanak Institutions said that the fest is a great way for students in academia to interact with their peers, develop leadership qualities and understand many things. The fest, which was wonderfully held amidst the carnations and joys of the students, was a great platform for Guru Nanak students to showcase their personal skills and talent. He also said that all the students and staff of Guru Nanak Institutions worked tirelessly together to make the fest resounding success. Later, prizes were distributed to all the winners and runner up by the Dr HS Saini.