If you want welfare of KCRs daughter vote for BRS-PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday lashed out at family-run parties. "If you want If you want the welfare of K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter, then vote for BRS, if you want development of the Gandhi family, then vote for the Congress. If want to do welfare for Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, then vote for the Samajwadi Party (SP). If you want the welfare of Lalu 's Lalu Prasad Yadav) sons and daughter, then vote for the RJD. "If you want the welfare of Sharad Pawar's daughter, then vote for the NCP. If you want the welfare of the Abdullah family, then vote for the National Conference. If you want welfare of Karunanidhi family, then vote for DMK. But if people want the welfare of your sons and daughters and grandchildren, then vote for BJP," Modi said on Tuesday while addressing booth committee meetings in Madhya Pradesh



He said opposition parties which were once bitterly opposed to each other have now come together, he said. "Those whom earlier people used to call their enemies and abuse, today they prostrate in front of them. Their uneasiness and panic show the people of the country have made up their mind to bring back the BJP in the 2024 elections," he said.

