  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Iftar get-together with media fraternity

Iftar get-together with media fraternity
x
Highlights

The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) Hyderabad hosted its annual Iftar gathering for the media fraternity, reinforcing its tradition of fostering dialogue and community ties.

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) Hyderabad hosted its annual Iftar gathering for the media fraternity, reinforcing its tradition of fostering dialogue and community ties. The event brought together journalists, media professionals from across the city for an evening of insightful discussions and camaraderie.

Key representatives, including Faisal Khan (State PR Secretary) and Hamed Mohammed Khan (founding member of SIO) underscored the critical role of unbiased journalism in today’s socio-political climate. The discussions emphasised the media’s responsibility in upholding societal values and its alignment with ethical paradigms, including Islamic principles. The event concluded with a festive Iftar dinner, marking a celebration of shared values and collaborative spirit. SIO Hyderabad reaffirmed its dedication to empowering students and youth to contribute to a better and just society. Initiatives like the annual Media Iftar reflect the organization’s focus on constructive dialogue and community-driven change.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick