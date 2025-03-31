Iftar get-together with media fraternity

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) Hyderabad hosted its annual Iftar gathering for the media fraternity, reinforcing its tradition of fostering dialogue and community ties. The event brought together journalists, media professionals from across the city for an evening of insightful discussions and camaraderie.

Key representatives, including Faisal Khan (State PR Secretary) and Hamed Mohammed Khan (founding member of SIO) underscored the critical role of unbiased journalism in today’s socio-political climate. The discussions emphasised the media’s responsibility in upholding societal values and its alignment with ethical paradigms, including Islamic principles. The event concluded with a festive Iftar dinner, marking a celebration of shared values and collaborative spirit. SIO Hyderabad reaffirmed its dedication to empowering students and youth to contribute to a better and just society. Initiatives like the annual Media Iftar reflect the organization’s focus on constructive dialogue and community-driven change.