IIIT Hyd launches new dual degree programme in geospatial technology

Hyderabad : IIIT Hyderabad on Thursday announced the addition of a new programme in Geospatial Technology to its transdisciplinary dual degree programmes from the 2024-25 academic year. These programs combine a B.Tech (Hons) in CS and a Master of Science in domain areas by Research.

Admissions to this CGD programme will be through IIIT-H’s Undergraduate Entrance Examination (UGEE). Students who have passed the 12th class or equivalent with Maths, Physics and Chemistry by June 2024 are eligible to apply. Those who have already registered for UGEE will have the option of including this program before finalizing their choices later.

The CGD programme will equip students to become experts with knowledge to steer the geospatial industry, address complex problems across multiple disciplines using the right set of computing and geospatial knowledge, and to develop cutting-edge technologies in these areas of disciplinary overlap and intersection. This academic and research programme is being launched to strengthen the academic and research capability in the country for Geospatial science and technology in the context of the National Geospatial Policy (NGP) 2022 which identifies the growth in this multi-disciplinary area and recognises the need for encouraging and enhancing research and technical manpower at the university level with emphasis on emerging technologies involving the integration of Geospatial Technology with 4th Industrial Revolution Technologies.

IIITH’s dual degree curriculum is designed to offer a balanced and comprehensive education in Geospatial Technology and Computer Sciences. With a strategic distribution of credits across core courses, electives, and multidisciplinary subjects, students are well-prepared to tackle challenges at the forefront of technology and innovation. It emphasises technical proficiency, encourages exploration and research, and the development of a broad skill set, aligning with the dynamic needs of industry and academia.