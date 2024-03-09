IIT-Hyderabad cluster awarded Rs 60 cr grant

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) cluster was awarded a Rs 60 crore grant by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institutes (SATHI) scheme on Friday.

According to the officials, only three clusters have been selected under the SATHI scheme. The proposed IIT-H centre, called the Centre for In-Situ and Correlative Microscopy (SATHI-CISCoM), will serve as the cornerstone for cutting-edge characterisation. The proposed centre would be the first of its kind to enable real-time characterisation across multiple length scales for fundamental and industrial R&D purposes. According to a senior officer at IITH, the goal of this initiative is to bring together scientists from a wide range of scientific fields, such as the physical sciences, chemistry, biology, and pharmaceutical studies, to address shared scientific objectives that can only be addressed by using such advanced microscopy techniques.

Led by Professor BS Murty, director, and a team of researchers from IITH with Dr Sai Rama Krishna Malladi as the principal investigator, the SATHI-CISCoM facility will be supported by 15 academic, research, and industrial organisations, he added.