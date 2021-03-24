IIT-Hyderabad unveils business innovation programme

Kandi: Businesses, whether big or small, must pivot their business models and strategies to stay relevant in the market. With unprecedented challenges emerging every day, strong leadership skills, a humane approach to building superior business models is imperative. The Department of Entrepreneurship and Management of IIT-Hyderabadin collaboration with Business Design Lab has launched a certificate programmein 'Business Model Innovation' for businessmen, entrepreneurs, and senior design and strategy professionals.

The programme has two Action Learning Courses specially curated to enable business and venture leaders to handle these challenging times, which demand tremendous tinkering and innovation. It aims to enable participants to identify opportunities and design real-time experiments for discovering market needs and validate their riskiest assumptions.

The start-up and SME community must get immediate access to insights, guidance and management expertise at an affordable price. Programme enrollment has started and is on a rolling basis. Participants are encouraged to submit their applications for consideration. This high engagement, cohort-based programme, has a maximum batch size of 20.

Unlike low engagement virtual delivery, this programme uses research-based insights, methods, tools and guides to promote team collaboration. It seeks to create an environment of collective thinking, leveraging a collaborative workspace to encourage the spirit of teamwork even during the much-talked-about WFH (work from home) period.