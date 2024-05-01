Live
IMD issues orange alert in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Hyderabad will experience soaring temperatures as the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad has issued an orange alert. The IMD officials said that the alert will continue until Sunday and warned of a surge in average maximum temperatures. The average temperature is expected to range between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius.
The city has already felt the heat, with several areas recording scorching temperatures. Ziaguda registered 43.2 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Rein Bazar at 43.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Langar Houz and Madhapur also experienced high temperatures, hitting 43 degrees Celsius each. However, relief may be on the horizon. Officials from the IMD-Hyderabad predict a drop in temperatures along with the possibility of rains during the third week of May.