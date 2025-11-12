In a first, drones deployed to monitor polling process in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: For the first time in the country, a comprehensive drone surveillance system was deployed to ensure transparent, smooth, secure, and hassle-free polling operations during the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election.

The election authorities deployed a total of 139 drones across all 139 locations within the constituency. Officials analysed aerial views provided by the drones at polling stations, while the Police Commissioner monitored the situation in real-time from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) using over 900 CCTV cameras.

This initiative is part of a large-scale drone surveillance programme introduced by the Hyderabad District Election Authorities, marking a first-of-its-kind during elections in India. A total of 139 drones were deployed across 407 polling stations housed in 139 locations for real-time surveillance to ensure peaceful polling and maintain law and order.

DEO RV Karnan stated that the drones were deployed to cover all polling stations, providing a bird’s-eye view of the areas. "The drones provide real-time visual monitoring of sensitive locations, crowd movements, and any potential violations of the Model Code of Conduct,” Karnan explained.

Additionally, webcasting was arranged for real-time monitoring at all polling stations set up in the 139 locations. The DEO confirmed, "Live webcasting has been arranged with a link for screens at the offices of the respective Returning Officers (ROs), DEO, and Police Commissioner."

The Election Commission designated 19 nodal officers and 38 sector officers for the election. The district election authorities appointed over 2,060 staff, including 515 Presiding Officers (POs), 515 Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs), and 1,030 other Polling Officers (OPOs).

The Hyderabad City Police deployed striking forces under Police Bandobast to arrange sufficient security at all polling stations, alongside mobile squads to monitor law and order. Around 1,800 policemenincluding local police stations, City Armed Reserve, Task Force, and Telangana State Special Police, assisted by the Central Armed Police Forcewere deployed. CRPF was specifically deployed in 68 polling station locations.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar inspected the polling from the ICCC and monitored the situation at various polling stations using drones. Sajjanar confirmed that stringent security arrangements were made to ensure a free and fair atmosphere. He reiterated that all polling stations were monitored in real-time from the ICCC through a total of 900 CCTV cameras. Sajjanar highlighted that this is the first time in the country that the voting process is being supervised using drone technology, noting that a total of 150 drone cameras were being used as per the Central Election Commission's directions.