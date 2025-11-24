In the eye of defection storm, Danam seeks more time

Hyderabad: Asthe deadline to respond to the disqualification notices ended today, Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender on Sunday wrote a letter to Speaker Gaddam Prasad, requesting more time to submit his response.

The Speaker had already issued notices twice to the MLA. The deadline set by the Speaker to respond to the notices expired on Sunday. The MLA wrote to the Speaker stating that he needed additional time to prepare his response.

The Speaker is currently dealing with defection petitions filed by the BRS party against ten BRS MLAs, who are alleged to have joined the Congress party. While eight of the MLAs have responded to the notices and appeared for hearings, two—Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari—have sought more time.

Sources suggest that Nagender recently visited New Delhi and interacted with All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders, reportedly seeking clarity on his political future if he resigns from the MLA post. It is understood that Nagender is willing to tender his resignation but is seeking a cabinet berth along with an MLC post. The BRS leaders have alleged that Nagender not only joined the Congress party but also contested the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket. His name was also included in the list of star campaigners for the ruling party in the recently held Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

Kadiyam Srihari has also sought an extension from the Speaker. While in his hometown, Srihari had indicated that he would not hesitate to resign and added that he would again be the Congress party candidate, confident that the people of the constituency would ensure his victory. He alleged that it was the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao who encouraged defections in the first place.