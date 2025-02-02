Income tax relief and housing benefits to middle class: Dr K Laxman

Live
Hyderabad: BJP MP Dr K Laxman welcomed the proposals of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposals in the union budget proposals to provide income tax relief to the middle class. Besides, the relief provided to the housing to the middle class in the country.
Reacting to the budget proposals, on Saturday, he said that the budget’s push to the startup ecosystem, underprivileged sections and women entrepreneurs, hiking the number of seats in the IITs are in line with the Vikasit Bharat vision to make India a developed nation.
Support for agriculture and infrastructure like Airways, Railway and road infra and other segments will boost the country’s economic growth.
