Indian Air Force graduation parade to be held on Dec 21

Dundigal: A Combined Graduation Parade with full military splendour will be held at Air Force Academy Dundigal on December 21 to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various branches of Indian Air Force.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vayu Sena Medal, Aide-De-Camp will be the chief guest and review the passing-out parade. During the function, he will confer the 'President's Commission' on 136 graduating trainees of various branches. The ceremony also includes the presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' the Flight Cadets who would be successfully completing Flying and Navigation training.

The award of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' is an unforgettable event in a Military Aviator's career and is culmination of demanding and rewarding period of training. The chief guest will also be awarding 'Wings' to officers of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard on successful completion of their flying training at the Air Force Academy.

The Flight Cadet from Flying Branch standing first in the Order of Merit will be awarded the prestigious 'Nawanagar Sword of Honour ' studded with five centuries old diamonds and other precious gems, for excelling in overall training. The awardee will have the privilege of commanding the Parade besides receiving the President's Plaque for being the Best Trainee. The Reviewing Officer will also present the President's Plaque to those who stand first in the order of Overall Merit in the Navigation and Ground Duty Branches.

As a custom, on the eve of Graduation Parade, the Reviewing Officer would attend the ceremonial dinner and interact with graduating Flight Cadets and their parents. During this event, he will award trophies to the Flight Cadets who have excelled in their respective streams.

The event will also have a display by 'Akash Ganga' Sky Diving team and synchronised drill movements by the Air Warrior Drill Team. Aerobatic display by Pilatus PC -7 trainer, fly pasts by formations of PC-7, Kiran and Hawk aircraft a daring display by Sarang helicopter team and display of formation aerobatics by the famous Surya Kiran team will liven up the event.