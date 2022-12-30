Indian Army outreach campaign from Dec 30

Hyderabad: In its commitment to Nation building, the Indian Army under the aegis of Southern Command has planned a mega outreach campaign to 75 remote villages across India including Telangana on December 30.

This event is being organised under the theme of 'Gram Seva - Desh Seva', in which Indian Army personnel will visit remote villages to organise awareness drives on the newly instituted Agnipath scheme. In addition, soldiers will join the villagers in a cleanliness drive promoting Swach Bharat Abhiyan and will endeavor to create sports facilities for Volleyball / Kho Kho / Kabaddi and undertake friendly matches with the youth and students.

Facilitation of Veer Naris from that area will also be undertaken and efforts made to ameliorate their grievances. This outreach programme shall go a long way in connecting with people from the rural areas and a small step in enhancing the quality of life of villagers and spreading a smile on their faces, said senior officer of Defence wing, Hyderabad.