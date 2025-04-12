Live
Indian Bank employees stage protest
Hyderabad: Indian Bank employees staged a protest on Friday demanding resolution to their grievances. Hundreds of employees working in the twin cities participated in the protest on the call of the Federation of Indian Bank Employees Unions (FIBEU).
They demanded adequate recruitment of clerical staff, sub-staff, sweepers and drivers in regular vacancies, immediate implementation of the integrated transfer policy for employees after the merger of Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank , immediate implementation of pending compassionate appointments, payment of minimum wages and bonus to temporary employees and regularisation of services of temporary employees in the permanent vacancies.
Addressing the employees, FIBEU secretary-general E Arunachalam said that between 1997-2000 when the bank was in financial trouble, a ban was imposed on recruitment.
With the support of staff and officers, the bank had made rapid progress and had also made huge profits in the last two decades. “However, the recruitment of sub-staff and sweepers has not been completed; although the bank is recruiting clerical staff to some extent. It is not enough compared to the growth, business and work pressure in branches,” he said. Many branches were still running with less staff. He said customers were abusing the staff due to the delay.