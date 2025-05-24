Inorbit Mall Cyberabad Brings the Ultimate Summer Celebration — “Jo Chahe Mango” Festival

Cyberabad: This summer, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad is turning into a mango lover’s paradise! We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Things to Do Hyderabad to host “Jo Chahe Mango” Festival, happening from 23rd to 25th May 2025.

The “Jo Chahe Mango” Festival is a vibrant celebration of India’s favourite summer fruit, the mighty mango. From desserts that melt in your mouth to interactive workshops, soulful live music, and a buzzing flea market, this three-day fiesta is set to be a treat for all ages.

What to Expect:

•Mango Desserts Galore – From mango cheesecakes to fresh aam ras, indulge in a variety of mango-based delights crafted by top local vendors.

• Tote Bag Painting – Get creative and design your own summer-themed tote bag to take home.

• Mango Cake Candle Workshop – Learn to make candles that look and smell like delicious mango cakes.

• Resin Art Workshop – Craft personalised resin jewellery at our creative and fun-filled workshop

• Face Art & Tattoos – Enjoy colourful designs and temporary tattoos, perfect for all age groups.

• Live Music – Chill out to acoustic sets and soulful performances that create the perfect summer vibe.

• Flea Market – Browse through a curated collection of handcrafted goods, fashion finds, accessories, and more.

Whether you are a mango maniac or just looking for a fun way to spend the weekend, Inorbit Cyberabad is the place to be!

RSVP Now: https://in.bookmyshow.com/ activities/jo-chaahe-mango- festival-hyderabad-2025/ ET00445736

Come with friends, family, or solo and let your summer cravings go wild at the Jo Chahe Mango Festival!