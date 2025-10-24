Live
- Making Bihar No. 1 state is Mahagathbandhan’s goal, says Tejashwi Yadav before launching campaign
- PM Modi set to launch election campaign with visit to Samastipur ahead of Bihar Assembly polls
- India’s real estate sector records highest-ever deal volumes in Q3 2025: Report
- WHO sounds alarm over 'sharp increases' in HIV cases in Philippines, Fiji, Papua New Guinea
- Cultural Revival on the Plate: Regional Indian Cuisines Going Global
- Hyderabad Weather Alert – Heavy Rain Expected Today
- How to give your home a festive makeover the sustainable way
- APRJC Nagarjuna Sagar Marks 50 Glorious Years of Excellence and Togetherness
- Inorbit Mall Marks 16 Years with “Tales of Telangana” Celebration
- 30th Hyderabad Japan Festival 2025 Celebrates Three Decades of Indo-Japan Friendship
Inorbit Mall Marks 16 Years with “Tales of Telangana” Celebration
Inorbit Mall celebrated its 16th anniversary with ‘Tales of Telangana,’ a vibrant tribute to the state’s culture, cuisine, and craftsmanship. Visitors...
Inorbit Mall celebrated its 16th anniversary with ‘Tales of Telangana,’ a vibrant tribute to the state’s culture, cuisine, and craftsmanship. Visitors enjoyed mesmerizing performances, including Perini Natyam, Telangana Dappu Dance, and Tribal Dance, reflecting the region’s rich artistic heritage.
Food enthusiasts savoured authentic flavours at Kallu Junction, featuring brands like Neera, Ellipaya Kaaram, and Vaaradhi Farms. Handloom and craft pop-ups, including Sudham, Label Rama, and Cheriyal Paintings, highlighted Telangana’s artisanal traditions.
The event offered an immersive cultural experience, reinforcing Hyderabad Inorbit Mall’s role as a community hub that celebrates heritage, creativity, and local talent while marking 16 years of excellence.