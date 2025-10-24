Inorbit Mall Marks 16 Years with “Tales of Telangana” Celebration

Inorbit Mall celebrated its 16th anniversary with ‘Tales of Telangana,’ a vibrant tribute to the state’s culture, cuisine, and craftsmanship. Visitors enjoyed mesmerizing performances, including Perini Natyam, Telangana Dappu Dance, and Tribal Dance, reflecting the region’s rich artistic heritage.

Food enthusiasts savoured authentic flavours at Kallu Junction, featuring brands like Neera, Ellipaya Kaaram, and Vaaradhi Farms. Handloom and craft pop-ups, including Sudham, Label Rama, and Cheriyal Paintings, highlighted Telangana’s artisanal traditions.

The event offered an immersive cultural experience, reinforcing Hyderabad Inorbit Mall’s role as a community hub that celebrates heritage, creativity, and local talent while marking 16 years of excellence.