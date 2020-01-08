Inquilab party to hold anti-CAA rally on Jan 16

Moghalpura: A week after the massive Million March rally against the CAA, NRC and NPR, another protest has been planned by All India Majlis-e-Inquilab-e-Millat (AIMIM) at Moghalpura on January 16.



To raise voice against the BJP government imposing CAA, NRC & NPR. AIMIM has proposed a massive protest rally on January 16 from Moghalpura Kamaan to party office at Moghalpura followed by special prayer and national anthem," informed Syed Taraq Quadri advocate, who is also a president of the party.

The anti-people policy of the BJP government, he said, was nibbling away the democratic framework of the country and pushing it towards the economic doom.

"Unmindful of the repercussions of fomenting hatred and hegemony in the country, the government is trying to test the people using parliamentary powers as a tool to persecute them in their own country," argued Advocate Quadri.

"In such a drastic situation it is the responsibility of every citizen, irrespective of religious affiliation, to come forward and register their protest before the government instead of playing second fiddle," argued Syed Hamed Hussain Shuttary, the Vice President.

The rally would begin at 4.00 pm from Moghalpura Kamaan and would culminate at AIMIM head office, Moghalpura following by special prayer by Religious Heads Of all religions followed by national anthem.

In this regard a delegation of the party leaders approached police seeking permission for the protest rally and waiting to get the approval for the same.

Instead of stirring the country on the path of development BJP government was interfering in the minority affairs to make them feel humiliated and disgruntled," said Advocate MA Qavi Abbasi, senior leader of the party. To mount the pressure on central government, we hereby request the people irrespective of religion to participate in big number in the rally and register their protest against imposing anti people policies on the citizens.