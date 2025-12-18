Insomnia Pub booked for running post-closing time

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police booked a case against the Insomnia Pub, Jubilee Hills, for running beyond the permitted time limit.

The Jubilee Hills police booked a case Under Section - 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 21 & 76 of the CP Act against the management of Insomnia Pub, Shafi – Manager and Kunal – Owner- on December 17.

According to police, on December 17 at about 12.05 am, while Jubilee Hills Police were on routine patrolling duty, they noticed a gathering at Insomnia Pub.

On verification, it was found that the pub was running beyond the time limit. Accordingly, a case was registered at about 12.40 am. The Hyderabad City Police reiterate that strict action will be taken against all establishments violating permitted timings and lawful orders, in the interest of public order and safety.