Inspection for Road Improvements and Traffic Decongestion in Cyberabad

The Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty, IPS, along with Joint Commissioner of Traffic D. Joel Davis, IPS, conducted a comprehensive inspection of key traffic-prone areas within Cyberabad.

This inspection was carried out in collaboration with multiple stakeholders, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana State Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), and Town Planning officials.

GHMC Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy, TGSPDCL Assistant Engineer Prashanth, Madhapur Traffic Assistant Commissioner of Police Satyanarayana, and Madhapur Traffic Inspector G. Narsiah were also present during the inspection.

The primary objective of this visit was to assess and implement measures aimed at reducing road congestion and enhancing overall road infrastructure.

The Officers began their visit at the JNTU - Yashoda ROB road, Siddhi Vinayak Nagar, Madhapur, and the NIA Service road, where they analyzed existing road congestion issues and identified potential solutions to improve traffic flow.

The Commissioner and the officers inspected ongoing work to widen the carriageway on both sides from Cyber Towers Junction to Yashoda Hospital, aimed at easing traffic flow and reducing bottlenecks in the area.

Joint Commissioner of Traffic D. Joel Davis emphasized, "We are committed to taking every possible measure to improve the traffic situation in Cyberabad. The relocation of electric poles along the JNTU-ROB service road is one of the key steps we are implementing to ensure smooth vehicular movement. These efforts, in collaboration with various departments, will significantly reduce congestion and provide long-term benefits to commuters."





Delete Edit



