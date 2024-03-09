Hyderabad, 9th March 2024— In a dazzling celebration of International Women's Day, PMJ Jewels, a leader in trendsetting designs, unparalleled customer service, and quality that sets the standard, hosted a sparkling event at its flagship store in Hyderabad. The event was dedicated to honour the remarkable contributions of "Heroines of Real Life," encompassing an array of professionals from various sectors who have shattered barriers and achieved pinnacle success in their fields.

The felicitation ceremony recognized the achievements of media professionals, doctors, IT professionals, business women, lawyers, and many other trailblazers who have overcome the glass ceiling in their professions. This illustrious gathering of women, known as the women of bliss, also marked the launch of PMJ Jewels' 'Bliss Collection,' a range of jewellery meticulously crafted for the working woman. Amongst the dignitaries were reputed Anchor Swapna, Sri Lakshmi, Vice President of Sales Force, Swathi, Financial Consultant and a few others.









Anchor Swapna, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance for women to confront challenges boldly and advocate against discrimination in the workplace.



PMJ Director, Mrs. Seema lauded the honorees for their relentless effort and dedication, which have paved the way for future generations of women to ascend to similar heights with less resistance.

Mrs. Seema remarked, "A world devoid of gender bias represents true bliss," underscoring the essence of the Bliss Collection.









The Bliss Collection, she added, was the result of extensive research, market analysis, and testing, offering a plethora of options to support every woman in breaking her unique glass ceiling.



Mrs. Seema announced that the Bliss Collection would soon be available across all 30 PMJ stores in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, furthering the brand's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

Nivedita Southekal, PMJ's Branding Consultant, presided over the event, and said PMJ Jewels is proud to celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women across professions with the launch of the Bliss Collection.