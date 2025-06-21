International Yoga Day Celebrations at Narayana School, Vanasthalipuram

Vanasthalipuram: The Narayana School, Vanasthalipuram branch, celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and spirit. The event took place on the school grounds, where students actively participated by performing various yoga asanas, emphasizing the importance of physical and mental well-being.

The celebration was graced by the presence of the school’s General Manager, *Mr. Gopal Reddy*, who observed the students’ yoga demonstrations and appreciated their dedication.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant General Manager *Mr. Hemamber* said:

> “Yoga is a science that plays a vital role in keeping our body and mind healthy. It helps us stay fit without the need for medicines. Our ancestors have been teaching the importance of yoga since the Vedic times. Regular practice of yoga greatly benefits students by improving concentration and discipline.”

He further encouraged all students to include yoga as a part of their daily routine for a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

The program was also attended by *R.I. Mr. Ravi Prasad* and *Principal Mrs. Bhavani*, who actively participated in the event.















