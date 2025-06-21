Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
International Yoga Day Celebrations at Narayana School, Vanasthalipuram
Vanasthalipuram: The Narayana School, Vanasthalipuram branch, celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and spirit. The event took place...
Vanasthalipuram: The Narayana School, Vanasthalipuram branch, celebrated International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and spirit. The event took place on the school grounds, where students actively participated by performing various yoga asanas, emphasizing the importance of physical and mental well-being.
The celebration was graced by the presence of the school’s General Manager, *Mr. Gopal Reddy*, who observed the students’ yoga demonstrations and appreciated their dedication.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant General Manager *Mr. Hemamber* said:
> “Yoga is a science that plays a vital role in keeping our body and mind healthy. It helps us stay fit without the need for medicines. Our ancestors have been teaching the importance of yoga since the Vedic times. Regular practice of yoga greatly benefits students by improving concentration and discipline.”
He further encouraged all students to include yoga as a part of their daily routine for a balanced and healthy lifestyle.
The program was also attended by *R.I. Mr. Ravi Prasad* and *Principal Mrs. Bhavani*, who actively participated in the event.