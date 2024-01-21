Interpole pats DCA for keeping check on spurious drugs

Hyderabad: The INTERPOL lauded the efforts of DCA (Drugs Control Administration), Telangana for keeping under check the ‘counterfeit drugs’, informed the department officials on Saturday.

DCA DG V B Kamalasan Reddy informed that the Interpole which carries out major operations to crackdown on counterfeit medicines across several countries, came to know about spurious drug rackets busted by Drugs Control Administration, Telangana.

“Interpole congratulated DCA, Telangana for successful detection and seizure of spurious drugs in Hyderabad,” he said.

On December 29 DCA busted a spurious/counterfeit drug racket of fake antibiotics, hypertension and cholesterol medicines, analgesics which are falsely labeled under the names of reputed companies like Sun Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Aristo Pharmaceuticals, Torrent Pharma and certain antibiotics claimed to be manufactured by a fictitious/non-existent company which were shipped to Hyderabad through courier from Kashipur, Uttarakhand. DCA seized stocks worth Rs 26 lakh. On January 3 DCA busted a counterfeit/spurious antibiotics racket involving shipping of ‘fake antibiotics’ to Telangana through courier from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. DCA seized fake antibiotics worth Rs 22.95 lakh during raids at Uppal and Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad.

DCA Telangana also issued ‘advisory to the public on spurious drugs’ on January 12 for public awareness on spurious drugs.