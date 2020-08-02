Intruders barge into actor Mohan Babu's farmhouse in Hyderabad, arrested

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police on Sunday arrested four people for barging into actor Mohan Babu's house at Jalpally in Rangareddy district. The miscreants who arrived in Innova car bearing registration number AP 31 AN 0004 enquired if the actor was at home.

They threatened the security when asked for their identity. By the staff inside the actor's residence were alerted, the miscreants fled.

Later, Mohan Babu's family approached the Pahadishareef police and lodged a complaint against the incident. The actor said that the intruders threatened the family and left. The police registered a case and verified the CCTV footage at the area. Based on the car registration number caught in the footage, the police traced the accused and arrested them.

Four youngsters who were arrested by the police are said to be the residents of Durga Nagar in Mailardevpally. An investigation is underway.