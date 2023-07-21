Live
Invoke PD Act against liquor smugglers: Minister V Srinivas Goud
Hyderabad: Minister for Excise and Prohibition V Srinivas Goud directed the officials concerned to register PD Act cases against those who are involved in the illegal transportation of liquor from other States.
He also asked the officials to carry out a comprehensive inspection to curb the liquor coming into the State through the airport, railway, buses and other means of transport. Speaking at a review meeting with officials held at the secretariat here on Thursday, the Minister said the steps should be taken on the prevention of liquor being imported into the State illegally from other States.
Officials were also directed to organise awareness programmes over the illegal transportation of liquor and convey the message to rail, bus and other inter-state bus transport operators. Similarly, the awareness should be created among the owners of function halls, event organisers, convention center organisers, banquet hall organisers and hotel managers in Telangana about the illegal supply of liquor, the Minister said.