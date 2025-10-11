IPR awareness programme held at OU

Hyderabad: Deputy Controller of Patents and Designs, Patent Office, Chennai, K. Vara Prasad, on Friday delivered a talk on various aspects of intellectual property such as patents, copyrights, trademarks, and enforcement procedures.

Addressing an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Awareness Programme organised by the IPR Cell (TGCOST), OU at the E-Classroom of University College of Engineering, on Friday, he discussed the patent filing and processing procedures, offering valuable insights into the legal and practical aspects of protecting creative and research outputs with a few case studies.

Further, he also highlighted the special opportunities for women researchers to file IPR in Fastrack mode. The awareness programme was jointly sponsored by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Union Ministry of Science & Technology, and Telangana Council of Science & Technology (TGCOST). The event aimed to enhance awareness about Intellectual Property Rights and their growing significance in research, innovation, and academia.

The programme was inaugurated by Prof. A. Krishnaiah, Dean Faculty of Engineering, and Prof. P. Chandrasekhar, Principal of UCE, OU. During the inaugural address, they emphasized the importance of innovation-driven research and highlighted the need for Faculty and researchers to safeguard their intellectual contributions through proper IPR mechanisms.