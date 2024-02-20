Iran show cases women empowerment

Hyderabad: Delegates of two countries Iran and India came on a single platform on Monday to build a bridge between India and Iran.This programme is especially aimed at enhancing women empowerment during the ongoing 10-day Iranian Food Festival.

The Meet and Greet with Delegation of IslamicRepublic of Iran was organised in Collaboration with the Consulate General of Iran - Hyderabad and FIEO, CD Foundation and Entrepreneurs Club- World.

Mohammad KhalilurRahman, political analyst, said, "Telangana is a very vibrant state and Hyderabad is ultimate destination for investment, technology, Pharma and many more reasons. Hyderabadi’s are not only competing with global cites but with Global countries. Hyderabad has very rich heritage that has similarities with Iran and their connection with Iran is not only very strong but it has ancient connect. He said in the coming days the relationship in will get much stronger in Fashion world and other sectors.

Dr. Fariduddin Faridasr, the Cultural Counselor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi, said This event is been organized to showcase the power of Iran and highlight about rich culture of our country and also to built a bridge between India and Iran.

Aliya Baig , Make-up Art, said, "Together let us contribute and create Where a gender equality is not just dream but a reality.





Stretching on the similarity of two countries, Delegates pointed out that both countries have many similarities whether it be cloth design, style of wearing sari or a dress. Such summits, seminars and fashion shows, they said would help to in building stronger relationship between two countries and would open new arena of business exchange. Iran has may strong points and has a lot to offer to India in terms of technology as well.

Charu Das, director of CD Foundation, said, The ten days food fest is giving the guest to have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere, experiencing the warmth and hospitality synonymous with Iranian culture.

The fashion show that was organized on Monday was a highlight and showcased the richness of the fashion sector of Iran. Charu Das said that Hyderabad was the hub of fashion and said personally she believes that Iran will find very welcome partners in Hyderabad to take forward their designs.