Irked by KK’s decision, son Viplav Kumar vows to stay back in BRS

Hyderabad: The joining of the BRS secretary general K Keshava Rao into Congress party has created differences in the family of the senior leader where his son Viplav Kumar said it was sad to see his father leaving the party.

While Keshava Rao and his daughter and city Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi are set to join the Congress party, Viplav Kumar is willing to continue in BRS. Keshava Rao had clarified on Friday that he had joined BRS on the pressure from Viplav Kumar. He said that it was not proper for the BRS working president KT Rama Rao to make Viplav talk against him. The Mayor said that the BRS leaders were trying to create differences in the family by making Viplav, who is eight years younger to her, to talk against the family.

Meanwhile, Viplav Kumar said, it was sad to see his father leaving BRS.

“Leaving the party during a difficult time? What is this to leave the party at this age? At least now KK garu should think again and change his decision to join the Congress party. I don't think that KK is going to Congress for any posts. My sister Vijayalakshmi should resign from the post of Mayor inherited by the party and then join the Congress,” said Viplav Kumar adding he would not leave BRS under any circumstances. He said it was ridiculous that leaders say they were going out for development.

Replying to a question, Viplav said, “I can also say that Revanth Reddy is trying to divide our family. “The argument that BRS senior leaders were behind his press conference is meaningless. Revanth Reddy said he will not encourage defections when he took oath as CM. What is he doing now?” questioned Viplav Kumar.