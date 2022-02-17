Is it Real? : Charminar-Golconda Underground Tunnel Explained

A large number of people have gathered at the historic monument Charminar on Tuesday as there were rumors that there was a secret tunnel unearthed in this place. Lately, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken up work to set up a generator to provide illumination during power outages at Charminar, and some slabs were unearthed.

Misinterpreting their actions, many people have gathered there and spread rumors that there is a secret passage from Charminar to Golconda. Believing this, a couple of local politicians have also gathered there to witness the secret passage.

Meanwhile, officials from various departments and other senior officials from the ASI reached the spot and inspected the unearthed portion.

Later, officials rejected rumors about a new network of a stairwell or secret passages being unearthed. After investigating this, they eventually confirmed that it was a slab laid a few years back that had surfaced during the work taken up today.