ISB executive education’s inaugural CXO summit held

Hyderabad : The ISB Executive Education recently hosted the inaugural edition of the CXO Summit with theme “Innovate to Accelerate” at the Indian School of Business’s Hyderabad campus.

The event was flagged off by Prof. Deepa Mani, deputy dean, ISB Executive Education and Digital Learning, and professor of Information Systems at ISB, who emphasised the importance of adaptable leadership in response to economic, geopolitical, and technological changes, saying, “With the CXO Summit, our goal is to equip you with the insights, knowledge and strategies necessary to drive business growth and transformation in this era of rapid change and disruption.”

In his keynote address, Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, chief economic adviser, Government of India, conveyed a vision of India’s burgeoning potential. He highlighted the country’s youthful aspirations, innovation and resilience in the face of global challenges. Emphasising the importance of adapting to technological advancements and ethical business practices, he stressed the role of Indian businesses in fostering sustainable and inclusive economic growth. His optimistic outlook reflected confidence in India’s ability to navigate and capitalise on current global trends, backed by the nation’s promising demographic dividend.

Sujatha Kumaraswamy, executive director, Executive Education and Digital Learning, ISB, emphasised, “the summit focuses on three tracks in the Indian growth story: India’s emergence on the global stage, the technology innovation ecosystem, and nurturing and leveraging talent. conversations and experiences such as this reinforce the need for a platform where senior leaders engage and learn and look at ways to innovate and accelerate their growth stories.”

The summit hosted six knowledge sessions over three tracks. The first track set the context for the India story, through the keynote and analyst talk sessions, discussing the impact of geopolitical volatility on organisational strategy and planning this year. From building resilient supply chains and manufacturing hubs to tapping into Indian consumers’ spending power, the speakers explored strategies to mitigate business risks and enhance investments in the ever-shifting global landscape.

The second track revealed insights from a fireside chat on inclusive leadership and a masterclass on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). It was concluded that nurturing a diverse workforce and practising inclusive, empathetic leadership is crucial not just for fostering innovation and empowerment, but also for driving organisational success.

The third track delved into technology and innovation ecosystems. Participants in the spotlight session discovered how global capability centres (GCCs) are revolutionising businesses by streamlining workflows and promoting cross-functional collaboration with agile methodologies. The fintech panel further explored the significant role of blockchain, AI, and digital identity solutions in spurring economic growth and enhancing financial inclusion nationwide.

The inaugural summit saw the participation of more than 250 senior leaders as delegates and highlighted ISB executive education’s commitment to fostering future leaders of tomorrow.