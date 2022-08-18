  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

ISKON to celebrate Krishna Janmastami tomorrow

ISKON to celebrate Krishna Janmastami tomorrow
x

ISKON to celebrate Krishna Janmastami tomorrow

Highlights

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Secunderabad will celebrate Krishna Janmastami on August 19.

Hyderabad: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Secunderabad will celebrate Krishna Janmastami on August 19.

In a statement here on Wednesday Dr Sahadeva dasa, President said the festival will be observed on a grand scale with participation of international delegates.

Pujas and prayers will commence on Friday morning with Brahma Muhurtha and will conclude with a special Mahabhisekam at midnight, the hour at which Lord Krishna was born, followed by a grand Maha prasadam feast.

During evening hours, there will be devotional dances and drams, bhajans and various other cultural events.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X