ISKON to celebrate Krishna Janmastami tomorrow

Hyderabad: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Secunderabad will celebrate Krishna Janmastami on August 19.

In a statement here on Wednesday Dr Sahadeva dasa, President said the festival will be observed on a grand scale with participation of international delegates.

Pujas and prayers will commence on Friday morning with Brahma Muhurtha and will conclude with a special Mahabhisekam at midnight, the hour at which Lord Krishna was born, followed by a grand Maha prasadam feast.

During evening hours, there will be devotional dances and drams, bhajans and various other cultural events.

