Issue a white paper on development: Jeevan Reddy to Arvind

Hyderabad: TRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy on Wednesday demanded the BJP MP Arvind to release a white paper on the funds he had got for his constituency from the Centre. Addressing a press conference here, Jeevan Reddy reiterated that the farmers attacked Arvind during his visit to the constituency on Tuesday.

He lashed out at the MP for stating that those attacking him were from the TRS party. He said that the TRS workers can also be farmers. "The BJP MP was stopped in every village because he failed to live up to his promise of bringing Turmeric Board.

We will bring up a white paper on development, the BJP MP should also get a white paper on what he has done for the constituency," said Jeevan Reddy demanding an apology from Arvind to the turmeric farmers. He challenged Arvind to contest against him in Armoor and said that the BJP leader would not get even deposit.