Issues of deaf people discussed at Sweekar Rehabilitation Centre

Secunderabad: Rotary Club organized a seminar with title "Sixth Sense" to create awareness on rehabilitation of persons with hearing impairment here at Sweekar Rehabilitation Centre on Sunday.

Rotary district governor Shivanarayana participated in the seminar as chief guest. Rotarians Dr Hanumantha Rao and Prabhakar participated in the seminar as special invitees.

The seminar emphasized on the need for to hone special skills of hearing impaired through training and provide them employment opportunities. Rotary Club presidents of Pune, Pimpri Town, Daund, Cantonment and Secunderabad West participated in the seminar.