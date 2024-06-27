ISTA centenary celebrations from July 1-5

Hyderabad: The International Seed testing Association (ISTA) centenary celebrations will be celebrated from July 1 to 5 at Cambridge, United Kingdom. ISTA President Dr Keshavaulu would preside over the programmes organised as part of the celebrations.

ISTA has invited delegates from over 80 countries. Ministers from different countries would participate in the celebrations. During the five day programme, the delegates would discuss the issues of seed development, promotion of seed preservation as part of food security and other technical issues.

Keshavulu, who was also the president of Telangana Seed Certification Association, would also plant a sapling at Cambridge, to mark the beginning of the centenary celebrations of the association.