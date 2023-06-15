IT raids on BRS MP, MLAs create ripples; KCR terms ‘acts’ as politically motivated

Hyderabad: Income Tax department raids on BRS legislators in the city on Wednesday created political tremors. The IT sleuths conducted searches in offices and houses of BRS Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy and MLAs P Chandrashekhar Reddy (Bhongir) and S Rajendar Reddy (Narayanpet).

Meanwhile, BRS head and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asked the two MLAs not to be frightened by such politically-motivated raids.

Sources said since morning the IT sleuths searched houses, companies and shopping complexes of the MP and two MLAs. Firstthey conducted searches at the MP’s residences; the searches were going on till night. The sleuths visited the MP's house and offices at Lumbini SLN Springs Villas in Kondapur. They seized some documents and questioned Reddy about IT filing in the last financial year.

Legislator Chandrashekhar Reddy’s residence and companies were also searched simultaneously at Green Hills Colony in Kothapet, Bhuvanagiri and Hyderabad. The IT searches continued at Hill Land Technologies Pvt Ltd and Mainland Digital Technologies Ltd. The MLA’s wife, Vanitha, is a director of the two IT companies. Reddy was questioned at his house in Kothapet.

The sources said around 30 IT teams conducted searches at the MLA's residence and offices IT officials seem to have gone to another place from Chandrashekhar Reddy's house in two vehicles.

The IT officials raided the shopping mall belonging to Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy. They inspected JC Brothers showroom at KPHB Colony. The searches were on since morning. The MLA and his relatives are directors of the company which is famous for garments and gold ornaments.

The ruling party leaders said KCR had already cautioned his leaders and legislators about IT raids and that ED and CBI cases will be foisted against them by the BJP-led Union government.