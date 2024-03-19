IT sleuths conduct raids on Chutneys Hotel in Hyderabad

Live
The Income Tax sleuths have conducted searches in the Hyderabad city on Tuesday morning, targeting popular food establishments such as Chutneys Hotels and Meghna Foods. Reports indicate that IT teams are conducting thorough inspections at the hotels as well as the residences of their owners.
The searches have also extended to Meghna Foods eateries located in the heart of Hyderabad, with franchises operating in both Bangalore and Hyderabad now under scrutiny.
Further details regarding the ongoing IT searches have not yet been disclosed. The investigation appears to be focused on uncovering possible financial irregularities within these food franchises.
