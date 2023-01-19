IT sleuths continue raids for second day at real estate offices in Hyderabad

The Income Tax department officials continue raids for the second day in Hyderabad. The officials are conducting searches in Sri Aditya, Urjitha Constructions and Aira real estate companies at many areas of Hyderabad including Banjara Hills, Kukatpally and Secunderabad. On this occasion, the authorities seized key documents related to bank transactions.

The officials who found irregularities in income tax returns are inquiring about sale and purchase of plots and questioning company directors and accounts staff.

Meanwhile, the officials have concluded that the staff will not be sent home until the search is over.

The sleuths on Wednesday inspected the houses of Urjitha Constructions MD, Sri Aditya Homes Pvt LTD Director at Lodha Apartments in KPHB.